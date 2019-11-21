New dock for home decor

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The phone has been ringing off the hook. Countless shreds of paper lying around the room carry check-listed pointers. The furniture has been moved countless times to see how best the new space can accommodate every delicate piece of creation. 24 hours before the launch of Zanaat, a home accessories store in Lado Sarai, it’s a mad rush.

But Gautam Dhawan and Ruchika Baid, the founders of this new destination, have kept it together for the big day on November 20. “All the months of ideating and implementing has finally taken shape. We are nervous yet excited but above all, we’re confident that it will be accepted, for each detail has been carefully worked out,” says Dhawan.

The word Zanaat comes from the Turkish word for craftsmanship. It’s this very characteristic that the founder’s pride in most. “It’s a showroom with bespoke everything. Coffee and end tables, wall art, lighting, bathroom fixtures, planters, powder rooms, ceiling installations, and mirrors have been instated to give you an experience that’s novel and niche,” he says.

Every corner you turn, you see the abundance of four primary materials: brass, copper, marble and semi-precious stones. These have been used as staples in the construction of most pieces. These are all hand executed.

The versatility of the various tones of brass and copper has been worked out. The place has a sophisticated appeal but the mood remains rustic. The display portfolio makes good use of metallic colours and finish. Stone is another thing that’s been used generously. “We adore it for its reflective properties. How it responds to light when it falls on it to exude a warm glow, is unique to the material. Semi-precious stone, on the other hand, adds dazzle to any creation,” says Dhawan.

The intention behind the Zanaat is for every piece to be a conversation starter. The founders wanted to articulate a contemporary design narrative, the inspirations for which goes back to the time of the Raj and before. The coming together of vintage and contemporary was something that the duo hoped to achieve.

Even the walls are a declaration of purpose. They’re embellished with art by young artists whose vision complements that of the founders,

Every component within the expanse of this studio has added to the larger idea of creating a design nest that reflects the aesthetic of the times.

AT: Zanaat, F-213, D1, Maharaja Art Building, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

Key pieces

Bluebells: It’s a light installation for the ceiling, handcrafted in Indian marble with a Swarovski drop element and a metal fitting. This comes in bespoke sizes and finishes.

Hydrangea: This is ceiling cluster light, individually fitted and made with metal in tones of brass and silver of varying lengths.

Powder room concept: The back wall is crafted in beaten metal in copper in different textures and colours tones. There is a round mirror with ivy leaves made with sheet metal in silver and copper tones. The washbasin is a single block of smokey quarts which is a semi-precious stone.

About the founders

Gautam Dhawan: An interior space consultant who pursued an education in law and secured an LLB (Hons) degree from School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He is the founder of Exhibit D, an Interior and Architecture firm.

Ruchika Baid: An interior designer and philanthropist who loves travelling and indulging in holistic practices.