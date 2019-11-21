Home Cities Delhi

No government should run amok: Shiv Sena slams Modi government over 'lathicharge' on JNU students

The Sena also said the ruling BJP would have created a ruckus in Parliament had such action against students been taken during the Congress rule.

Published: 21st November 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:46 AM

JNU students comes out after meeting with HRD minister at shastri bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday condemned the “inhuman” lathicharge on JNU students, during a protest against hostel fee hike, while hitting out at the Modi government, saying no government should run amok in this manner.

“The lathicharge on JNU students in Delhi was inhuman... The BJP would have created a ruckus in Parliament and organisations like ABVP would have given a call for nationwide bandh had such an incident taken place during the Congress rule,” the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.
As Delhi is a Union territory, the responsibility to maintain law and order rests with the Centre, it said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was worrying to see the way visually-challenged and divyang students were allegedly thrashed by Delhi police on Monday, after they were stopped from marching to Parliament against hostel fee hike by the JNU administration.

ALSO READ | Delhi University students protest against police 'lathicharge' on JNU counterparts

While the students alleged they were baton charged, police have denied having used force.

The party, however, said students also need to maintain discipline. None will support the students’ action of crossing barricades during protest on Monday, it said.

Terming the hike in JNU hostel fee “exorbitant”, the Sena sought to know what the government has done to address the concerns raised by the students.

It said those following right-wing ideology have been alleging that the JNU is a “den” of Naxalites and people with left-wing inclinations. “The university, however, has also produced Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, some of the top politicians and experts,” it said, observing none of them followed right-wing ideology. 

congress Shiv Sena BJP JNU fees hike JNU protest
