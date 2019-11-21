Home Cities Delhi

Parliamentary panel discusses industrial and vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR

Senior officials from various departments, including municipal commissioners, secretary urban affairs and others, attended the meeting.

Published: 21st November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Industries, Air pollution, Toxic waste, Factory

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel meeting on combating air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region went on for over two hours which was attended by most of the parliamentarians, including BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, on Wednesday.

Stubble burning, industrial and vehicular pollution and dust pollution due to construction were discussed during the meeting, sources said. AAP leader Sanjay Singh asserted that stubble burning is the main reason behind the alarming level of pollution in Delhi-NCR. He also spoke about the unavailability of adequate machines to handle the problems caused by stubble, a source said.

Jagdambika Pal, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, chaired the meeting which was attended by 23 MPs, including BJP’s Gambhir, Hema Malini and MJ Akbar, and Congress’ Digvijaya Singh.

Senior officials from various departments, including municipal commissioners, secretary urban affairs and others, attended the meeting.

The sources said urban affairs officials discussed about pollution caused by industrial units and vehicles in the city.  The stakeholders also discussed Gazipur and other landfill sites in Delhi and the ways to handle the situation.

The committee has asked various departments to draw up a detailed action plan. Earlier, during the standing committee meeting last week, a large number of MPs and government officials were absent and the meeting was postponed without much discussion.  Gambhir, in particular, had drawn flak from the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
parliamentary panel air pollution Delhi NCR
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp