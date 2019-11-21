Home Cities Delhi

Power minister Satyendar Jain bats for renewable energy in Delhi

Incidentally, the AAP government is actively trying to persuade co-operative group housing societies across the national capital to have rooftop solar panels installed by their denizens.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dubbing the Delhi Solar Power Policy launched in 2018 as a success, power minister Satyendar Jain claimed on Wednesday that electricity bills in housing societies where solar panels are installed are now down by as much as 50 per cent.

“We started to install solar panels in housing societies in Delhi too. From these solar plants, power can be supplied for common utilities like parking, lift, clubs, gym etc. This initiative has reduced power charges from Rs 10 per unit to Rs 1 in these households,” said Jain.  

As a part of encouraging people to take the support of the solar policy by installing rooftop solar panels has incentives. “The overall electricity bill of societies with solar plants has also been reduced by 50 per cent. It is not only environment-friendly but also highly economical compared to other sources of power.” 

Under the Mukhyamantri Solar Power Yojana, Jain said,  146 megawatts of solar power was achieved courtesy more than 2,900 installations. It helped to reduce around 500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every day, he added. “Immediately after the AAP government came to power, the rooftop installations of solar panels started. It progressed with a significant pace."

