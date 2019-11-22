Home Cities Delhi

BJP likely to field fresh faces in all Delhi Assembly constituencies

Two rounds of the survey have been completed and the results are very encouraging,” he said.

The BJP hopes that a repeat of the successful ploy in the 2015 MCD polls will help it end the 21-year exile from Delhi politics | FILE

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: EYEING a repeat of its municipal poll success in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field fresh faces and not consider the ones who lost in the 2015 polls for tickets. A top functionary of the party’s Delhi unit said three sitting MLAs may also be dropped from its list of nominees. He said the move to replace tried and tested faces with rookies is part of the party’s broad strategy to end its 21-year exile from the city’s political landscape.

The BJP had decided against repeating its sitting councillors in the 2017 municipal elections. The move paid rich dividends as the party swept all three civi c bodies , bucking anti-incumbency. “Preparations for deciding our nominees are already underway. The party will field fresh faces in all 70 Assembly constituencies, in a repeat of our successful ploy for the municipal elections two years ago,” the BJP leader said.

Also hinting at the possibility of the party dropping three sitting MLAs, the leader said these legislators might be asked to discharge “significant” organisational roles or responsibilities. Since its loss to the Congress in the 1998 elections, the BJP has been away from the seat of power in the national capital. In the 2013 elections, the BJP bagged 31 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a political greenhorn at the time, won 28. The Congress, which had been at the helm for 15 years up until then, suffered significant losses. Its tally was reduced to 8.

However, despite emerging as the single largest party, the BJP was consigned to the Opposition benches, as the AAP cobbled up an alliance with the Congress to reach the magic figure. Barely 49 days after taking oath as chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal had to step down as the Congress withdrew support, reducing his government to a minority. However, the AAP emerged stronger in the subsequent polls in 2015, racing to a clear majority with 67 seats.

The BJP’s tally was reduced to 3, while the Congress failed to open its account. Another Delhi leader said that in a bid to assess where it stands in the capital, the party was conducting four simultaneous surveys. “Field assessments are being done keeping in mind the possibility of fielding fresh faces. However, the surveys are meant to seek people’s response on where we stand. Two rounds of the survey have been completed and the results are very encouraging,” he said.

