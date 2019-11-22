Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam says Twitter account hacked
Gautam on Friday claimed that 'tweets on religious icons' were posted to 'harm' the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.
Published: 22nd November 2019 12:08 PM | Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:08 PM
NEW DELHI: Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and "tweets on religious icons" were posted to "harm" the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.
"I will take steps in this regard. I respect everyone's faith," the AAP leader posted on the microblogging site.