‘DJB supplying poison to people on CM’s watch’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a demonstration outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a report which says potable water in the city isn’t fit for drinking. Led by Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, several party leaders and members massed outside the CM’s residence carrying what they claimed to be drinking water samples from various parts of the city.

According to the report compiled by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and made public by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on November 16, all water samples collected from 11 locations in the city failed the quality test. “The CM must answer why he is depriving the people of their right to life.

He has been promising potable water since 2015. But it seems, the DJB, on his watch, is supplying poison water,” Tiwari said. Meanwhile, posters went up at ITO on Thursday questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the high number of diarrhoea and cholera cases registered in the city over the last four years.