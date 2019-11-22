Food allergens on the prowl

By Express News Service

It’s been quite hellish to breathe in Delhi with the high pollution levels at this time of the year, every year. However, apart from anti-pollution masks and air purifiers, there’s another aspect that needs equal attention – your diet. While a lot has been said on what should be consumed, experts today tell us what to keep away from.

“Pollution can cause severe allergic reactions in the body,” says Dr Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist and Founder of Diet Podium, adding, “While we often read about how eating a balanced diet high in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants can save us from these effects, it is important to know the foods that are not so helpful.”

According to Mahajan, certain foods are allergens and can exacerbate allergies in people. These foods include milk, shellfish, fish, and sometimes gluten or eggs too. All of these can increase inflammation, making allergies worse. “Limit yourself to healthy whole grains and avoid processed flours and bread. Dairy too triggers mucus which is already rampant with allergies.”

Shellfish is another no-no as it is a common allergen. “Many people, even in the best of their health, can be allergic to shellfish and show extreme signs of allergies, from swelling to fainting. But those with milder symptoms may not realise that they have an allergy due to shellfish, so for most people, it is advised to avoid it during the allergen seasons,” says Mahajan.

For those who believe that a little alcohol keeps you fit, think once again. Alcohol not only aggravates your histamine pathways but in general can add undue stress to your body that’s already dealing with allergens in the air.

Mohamad Yusuf N Shaikh, Founder of Kudrati Ayurved, cautions that the protecting antioxidants present in the lining of our lungs fight the pollutants inhaled by us. “The protecting antioxidants fight till they are outstripped, thereafter, the pollutants start attacking the immune and body cells producing free radicals and causing inflammation.” He recommends a calcium-rich diet, proper dosage of Vitamin D, Vitamin C as it is the single most potent antioxidant for our body and Omega 3 fats.