JNUTA divided, teachers allege deviation from ‘real issues’

The teachers highlighted the incident of locking up a faculty member inside the classroom during one such protest two weeks back.

JNU

While JNU Teachers’ Association met with the high-power committee set up by MHRD , a section of professors announced their dissociation with the teachers’ body (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WHILE JNU Teachers’ Association met with the high-power committee set up by MHRD to resolve the issues at the university, a section of professors announced their dissociation with the teachers’ body as the protest was deviating from the real issues and slogans of azaadi were being raised on campus.

A three-member committee was formed by Human Resource and Development Ministry on November 17, comprising the UGC secretary, AICTE chairman, and former chairperson of UGC after mass protests by the students against the hostel draft manual. The professors told reporters that the formation of the committee was an attempt to interfere with the autonomy of the institution. “This ‘high powered committee’ is an attempt to create an ad hoc hierarchy of authority, which will set dangerous precedence for other universities and their autonomous status,” read a statement, which it claimed has been subscribed to by 113 teachers.

The teachers highlighted the incident of locking up a faculty member inside the classroom during one such protest two weeks back. The associate dean of students Vandana Mishra alleged that she was help captive inside the class room for 30 hours, by the protesting students. JNUTA President D K Lobiyal said these concerns were not communicated to the teachers’ body. During Thursday’s meet, Lobiyal said, JNUTA presented its case to the committee. The 13-member teacher representation contended that the current face-off is the culmination of four years of “financial mismanagement” and “wasteful expenditure” by the Vice Chancellor.

