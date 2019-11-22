Home Cities Delhi

Assam Marshal earns CM Kejriwal's praise for saving girl

A marshal deployed on a bus drew lavish praise from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for rescuing a four-year-old girl from a kidnapper.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A marshal deployed on a bus drew lavish praise from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for rescuing a four-year-old girl from a kidnapper. Commending the courage showed by Arun Kumar, the marshal, the chief minister issued a statement saying, “Criminals are now scared as the security on our buses has been tightened. They have stopped boarding the buses.”

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, too, cited the minor’s rescue saying the objective behind deploying marshals on buses had been fulfilled. The minister said the minor was kidnapped from Nizamuddin railway station and the kidnapper sat her on a bus in a bid to take her to some other place. “Bus marshal Arun and Virendra, the conductor, saw the girl crying and sensed foul play.

He grew suspicious about the man she was with. He told the driver to close both the doors of the bus. The alertness and presence of mind displayed by the marshal prevented the kidnapper from fleeing,” Gahlot said. “I am happy to share with you that our motive behind deploying marshals has been fulfilled today,” he said.

