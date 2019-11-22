MPs voice concern over Lutyens’ monkey menace

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE issue of monkey menace at religious places and in Lutyens Zone in the national capital was raised in Lok Sabha on Thursday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the Mathura MP said monkey menace at religious places and Lutyens’ was a matter of concern and the government should do something about it. “People in Vrindavan and Mathura in my constituency have been hit by the menace with monkeys snatching items from pilgrims,” she said.

The actor-turned-politician also said sterilisation attempts have made monkeys “violent”. Blaming the menace on deforestation, she suggested that the government develop a monkey safari there. Many other members in the House raised similar concerns. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan said the monkey menace is a matter of concern for people staying in the city’s plush Lutyens’ Zone. “The terror unleashed by them is such that children cannot play in gardens of their homes in the Lutyens’. People are forced to stay indoors.

And all this is happening because we destroyed their homes (forests). Now they have entered (our) homes,” he said. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay recounted that once a monkey snatched his spectacles and returned only after he offered fruit judice to the simian.