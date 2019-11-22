Home Cities Delhi

MPs voice concern over Lutyens’ monkey menace

Blaming the menace on deforestation, she suggested that the government develop a monkey safari there.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE issue of monkey menace at religious places and in Lutyens Zone in the national capital was raised in Lok Sabha on Thursday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the Mathura MP said monkey menace at religious places and Lutyens’ was a matter of concern and the government should do something about it. “People in Vrindavan and Mathura in my constituency have been hit by the menace with monkeys snatching items from pilgrims,” she said.

The actor-turned-politician also said sterilisation attempts have made monkeys “violent”. Blaming the menace on deforestation, she suggested that the government develop a monkey safari there. Many other members in the House raised similar concerns. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan said the monkey menace is a matter of concern for people staying in the city’s plush Lutyens’ Zone. “The terror unleashed by them is such that children cannot play in gardens of their homes in the Lutyens’. People are forced to stay indoors.

And all this is happening because we destroyed their homes (forests). Now they have entered (our) homes,” he said. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay recounted that once a monkey snatched his spectacles and returned only after he offered fruit judice to the simian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lutye 's monkey
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp