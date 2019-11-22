Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest
NEW DELHI: Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hostel fee hike.
In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.
He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government.