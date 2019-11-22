Shouting slogans won’t solve the pollution problem: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party by claiming that the “mindset of BJP leaders was polluted”. Singh’s comments came after state BJP leader Vijay Goel blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the deteriorating air quality and the toxic smog engulfing the national capital.

Speaking in the parliament, the Aam Aadmi Party MP stated that even Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in his report has admitted that the pollution in Delhi has reduced in the last two years and the city is no more in the list of the top polluted places. Javadekar in his report said that there has been an overall improvement in the air quality of Delhi in 2019 (from January- November 19) successively from 2016. Hinting at Goel, who reached the Parliament on a bicycle, Singh said, “The issue of air pollution will not be solved by shouting slogans and breaking the rules of Odd-Even.

We have taken many steps and there is more we will do in future but BJP should tell what they have done in this regard. Rising pollution is not just the problem of Delhi anymore,” added Singh. Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy argued that large tract of land acquired by builders in Punjab are lying barren, with no greenery, leading to increase in pollution levels. “It’s easy to blame the farmers for pollution. The weather pattern has been the same all the years, but why has the smog become a regular phenomenon recently.

There are no trees to trap the dust or smoke blowing from Punjab,” he said AAP MP Bhagwant Mann called upon the government to encourage farmers to grow crops, which don’t leave stubble, including millets.