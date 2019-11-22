Home Cities Delhi

'Qaidi' play: The silence of loss

Prolonged bouts of loneliness sometimes brings defiance and gives rise to many questions about the very purpose of companionship.

Cast of Qaidi, an upcoming play about a woman convicted for murdering her husband

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

Prolonged bouts of loneliness sometimes brings defiance and gives rise to many questions about the very purpose of companionship. Stemming from a deep investigation into the nature of human relationships, theatre actor, playwright and director, Rajneesh Gautam has scraped the layers of the human psyche to chisel the character of Debi Chautiyal in his upcoming play Qaidi that mimics the story of many of us. 

The play is a courtroom drama where the uncertainy keeps you gripped to your seats. Chautiyal has been convicted of murdering her husband. All evidence proves she’s guilty but the motive remains unclear. Something is amiss but nobody knows what. There is dead silence on Chautiyal’s part which puzzles everybody. Because her family is deeply involved in witchcraft, many attribute this to be the cause of the murder. 

But Chautiyal’s lawyer, Radhika Gautam, instinctively feels she is innocent. Looking at her client’s helplessness, she studies the case and gets her acquitted respectfully. Gautam’s sympathy springs from her own painful past. She too knows the despair of losing a husband. Hers passed away in an accident. Through Chautiyal, she began reliving her traumatic past. 

But more than anything else, it’s her client’s cryptic silence that makes her feel defeated. Coupled with the fact that the opposing lawyer is an influential shrewd who is able to see through their weaknesses, is making Gautam worried. 

What is crippling her? Is it a shock of losing a loved one or is it something else? You’ll find out as the play unfolds. The idea that pain speaks a universal language will make the play relatable to its audiences. 

Also how freedom is a fleeting notion for some and how emotional boundaries deaden us are things Qaidi views. It puts the spotlight on how the loss of a loved one results in the loss of so many things including dignity, power and identity.

“The play makes us look at the cages we’re living in. What would it take for us to be truly free and what are we seeking?,” says Rajneesh, adding, “It also talks about the practice of witchcraft and witch-hunting that’s prevalent in almost 12 states of India even in this day and age. The violence perpetrated on lower cast women in the name of witch-hunting without proper investigation is a reality that we must not shun.” Qaidi thus holds a mirror for society to learn, analyse and change. 

On: November 23-24 
At: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road, next to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

