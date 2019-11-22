Home Cities Delhi

Two North MCD officials held for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two officials of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Narela Zone in a case of bribery.

By Express News Service

A case was registered against Assistant Commissioner Balraj and Upper Divisional Clerk Manoj on a complaint alleging that the duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for de-sealing the complainant’s plywood factory at Khasra, Jaunti in the national capital. After lot of insistence, the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 1.5 lakh out of which the first installment of Rs 75,000 was to be paid to the officials.

The CBI laid a trap and the two were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of both the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested duo were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. The BJP currently holds the reins of the North MCD.

