BJP dares AAP government to remove water purifiers in Delhi

Tiwari slammed Kejriwal saying he has been promising since 2014 to ensure tap water supply in every household but has ‘failed’ to do so. 

BJP MPs Parvesh Verma, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Meenakshi Lekhi at a joint press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo| EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP stepped up its attack on the Delhi government on Friday over ‘contaminated’ water supply and challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove RO water purifiers from government offices. 

In a joint press conference held by four Lok Sabha MPs, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, the party alleged Kejriwal was doing politics instead of resolving the issue of water quality in the national capital. 

“In 2017, 21,000 diarrhoea and 2.8 lakh typhoid cases were reported. Each government office has RO water purifiers. I challenge Kejriwal to remove them and drink tap water directly,” said Goel. 
He claimed that half of Delhi is compelled to drink water supplied through tanker or extracted from bore wells as the government had failed to meet increasing demand.

“People are forced to buy bottled water. When (Ram Vilas) Paswanji was approached with dirty water samples from Delhi, he said he would get them checked with the Bureau of Indian Standards. Samples collected across the city failed in 21 of the 28 quality parameters. Instead of looking into the matter, Kejriwal is questioning BIS,” he said. 

Chandni Chowk MP and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that no political party, social activist or any institution had raised the question on the credibility of the BIS since its inception in 1947.

“Kejriwal is the first person who is raising question against an autonomous organisation. Besides Delhi, samples from 13 cities including Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, and Chennai failed the test, and all the governments accepted it and have started working to improve the quality. But, Kejriwal is accusing others to cover up his failures.”

The minister added that cases of water-borne diseases among children, and other diseases such as cholera were on the rise due to contaminated water supply.

Vardhan takes swipe at Delhi Jal Board 

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed that the DJB skipped on Friday a meeting with BIS officials to specify modalities for a joint water-quality test in the national capital.

