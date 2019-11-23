Flavours of Hindustani music

By Express News Service

The Art, Culture & Language Department of the Delhi government is organising a three-day Delhi Classical Music Festival beginning today. To be held at Sundar Nursery, this Hindustani music festival will witness maestros Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Apoorva Gokhale and Pallavi Joshi perform.

“This is the third season of the Delhi Classical Music Festival, organised to promote Hindustani Classical music. The fact that people have been liking it and looking forward to it has been the motivating factor for us holding it,” says Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Day One

World-renowned sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and the melodious Padma Talwalkar will perform. Born in Pune, Talwalkar inherited her interest in singing from her grandfather Kanebuva, a distinguished kirtankar. She received her training in Khyal Gayaki and her music represents the blend of three main gharanas – Gwalior, Kirana and Jaipur, and much sought-after by connoisseurs.

Day Two

Apoorva Gokhale and Pallavi Joshi will perform a duet. Gokhale belongs to Gwalior gharana and has inherited the musical qualities from her grandfather, late Gayanacharya Pandit Gajananrao Joshi, and her great-grandfather Pt Antubua Joshi. The latter was an eminent court musician in erstwhile Aundh, district Satara.

Pallavi Joshi was five when she started learning from her grandfather Pt Gajananbuva Joshi. After his demise, her uncle, Pt Madhukar Joshi has been training her for more than 25 years now.

After the duet, Rajendra Prasanna will present his rendition of bansuri and shehnai. The evening will culminate with the performance by classical singer of Dhrupad gharana Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.

Day Three

The last day will witness Kaivalya Kumar Gaurav – a third-generation singer from the Kirana gharana and Hindustani Classical music performance by Pt Harish Tiwari – an Assistant Professor with the University of Delhi. Born in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Tiwari started his musical journey under the guidance of Guru Thakur Choubey. He later trained under Pandit Kundanlal Sharma who taught him intricacies of Shyam chaurasia Gharana of Punjab as well as Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi. Indian classical vocalist Vidushi Kaushiki Chakraborty, who had earlier agreed to perform, won’t be able to.

ON: November 23-25, 6:00pm onwards

AT: Sundar Nursery, Hazrat Nizamuddin