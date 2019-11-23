No SC relief for RO manufacturers over NGT ceiling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a National Green Tribunal order and asked the Association of RO manufacturers to approach the Centre with its grievances.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat heard a petition challenging the NGT order filed by the Water Quality India Association, representing Reverse Osmosis (RO) manufacturers.

The NGT had passed an order prohibiting the use of RO purifiers when Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre. TDS is made up of inorganic salts as well as small amounts of organic matter. According to the World Health Organisation, TDS levels below 300 mg per litre are considered excellent, while 900 mg per litre is said to be poor and above 1,200 mg is unacceptable.

The top court directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and also passed directions to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of demineralised water. During the hearing, the counsel representing the Association referred to a recent BIS report on standards of water and said it points to the presence of heavy metals in Delhi’s groundwater.

Last week, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a BIS report, according to which Delhi has the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities. In May, the NGT had directed the government to prohibit RO purifiers in places where TDS in water is below 500 mg per litre and sensitise the public. Reverse osmosis is a water treatment process that removes contaminants from water by using pressure to force molecules through a semipermeable membrane.

‘People forced to drink RO water’

Swaraj India took a swipe at AAP govt, saying that most parts of Delhi are forced to use RO filter in the absence of quality drinking water. According to Swaraj India Delhi State General Secretary Navnit Tiwari, due to the failure of the Delhi government, the people have to spend thousands of rupees on drinking water. ‘How can the govt then claim that it supplies free water?’ he asked.