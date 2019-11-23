Home Cities Delhi

No SC relief for RO manufacturers over NGT ceiling

The NGT had passed an order prohibiting the use of RO purifiers when Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre.

Published: 23rd November 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a National Green Tribunal order and asked the Association of RO manufacturers to approach the Centre with its grievances.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat heard a petition challenging the NGT order filed by the Water Quality India Association, representing Reverse Osmosis (RO) manufacturers. 

The NGT had passed an order prohibiting the use of RO purifiers when Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre. TDS is made up of inorganic salts as well as small amounts of organic matter. According to the World Health Organisation, TDS levels below 300 mg per litre are considered excellent, while 900 mg per litre is said to be poor and above 1,200 mg is unacceptable.

The top court directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and also passed directions to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of demineralised water. During the hearing, the counsel representing the Association referred to a recent BIS report on standards of water and said it points to the presence of heavy metals in Delhi’s groundwater.

Last week, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a BIS report, according to which Delhi has the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities.  In May, the NGT had directed the government to prohibit RO purifiers in places where TDS in water is below 500 mg per litre and sensitise the public. Reverse osmosis is a water treatment process that removes contaminants from water by using pressure to force molecules through a semipermeable membrane.

‘People forced to drink RO water’

Swaraj India took a swipe at AAP govt, saying that most parts of Delhi are forced to use RO filter in the absence of quality drinking water. According to Swaraj India Delhi State General Secretary Navnit Tiwari, due to the failure of the Delhi government, the people have to spend thousands of rupees on drinking water. ‘How can the govt then claim that it supplies free water?’ he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp