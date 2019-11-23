Sterilisation rates for men remain low in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the state government began its annual male sterilisation programme, the participation of men continues to be low, according to officials. According to the directorate of family welfare, over the years, the ratio between male and female sterilisation has been around 1:40 or 1:35 in Delhi.

“Because participation is less so the compilation of data is not possible. Participation of men in reproductive health is very limited. The whole onus is on women, it is high time that we realise the importance of the involvement of men in family planning as well,” said an official from the department.

While NSV or no-scalpel vasectomy is a modern method which is 10 times simpler, faster and easier in comparison to women’s procedures, not enough men opt for it.

“It is the women who prefer sterilisation even though the procedure is more complicated. We are making constant efforts to create awareness and bust the myths surrounding male sterilisation,” the officer noted.

While the cost of NSV in private hospitals ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, the Delhi government instead pays Rs 1,100 as an incentive to those who go through the procedure.

“The government is trying to increase the incentive of male sterilisation that is on the approval stage. No one is forced into it, we offer proper counselling to anyone who visits the camps. However, men approaching us for NSV are mostly from lower economic strata,” the officer stated. Dr R C M Kaza, Chairman NSVSI and former Director Professor Surgery, Maulana Azad Medical College said that in terms of statistics the urban cities are ahead but the overall figures of male sterilisation are very low.

“The incentive amount provided by state was last revised almost two decades ago and needs to be revised again,” he said.