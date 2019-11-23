TERI motivates youngsters to fight air pollution in Delhi

By Express News Service

A Climate Emergency Walk and an interactive session on air pollution was organised by TERI School at Sarvodaya Vidhyalaya, Vasant Kunj, on November 21. The programmes were part of the 24 Hours of Reality Program, an endeavour of The Climate Reality Project, founded by Al Gore, to educate the people and motivate them to work for the environment.

As a part of the interactive session, educational talks, quiz competition and games were organised for school students, numbered over 200, to make them aware about the causes and impact of air pollution and steps they can and should take to reduce pollution. Children were also taught about sustainable development and how they can contribute towards it.

Air pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues these days. As per 2015 WHO report, most Indian cities are becoming death traps, thanks to the high level of air pollution. And 14 of 20 most polluted cities in the world are in India. Further, a 2017 WHO study states that exposure to air pollution contributed to over 1.2 million deaths in India in that year. Another study titled, State of Global Air 2019 reported that the life of a South Asian child growing up with current high levels of air pollution will be shortened on an average by 30 months – the global life expectancy loss is 20 months.

“Youngsters have a critical role to play in fighting air pollution, they can surely motivate adults towards a more environmentally responsible behaviour,” said Dr Fawzia Tarannum, Assistant Professor, Department of Regional Water Studies, TERI School of Advanced Studies.

Stating that air pollution is ranked as the second-highest risk factor for death in India (first being malnutrition), Dr Kamna Sachdeva, Associate Professor, Department of Energy and Environment, TERI University, said that elderly and children are more at risk of developing respiratory problems. “It’s time children begin taking action against air pollution, and not indulge in activities that contribute to it.”