Three, including mother, arrested in Delhi for killing five-year-old
NEW DELHI: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a five-year-old, including the child's mother and her paramour, as they were not able to bear his expenses, police said on Saturday.
The body of the five-year-old boy, stuffed in a gunny sack, was found on November 21 at around 1 PM near the Khajuri Khas drain here, they said.