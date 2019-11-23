Home Cities Delhi

Woman among three people arrested for killing her 5-year-old boy in Delhi

During investigation, footage from several CCTV cameras was examined, and a vehicle was identified by a phrase written in Hindi on its windscreen, police said.

Published: 23rd November 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Dheeraj called Sharma to help him dispose of the body.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman and her paramour were among three people arrested for killing her five-year-old boy as they could not bear the child's expenses, police said on Saturday.

The child's body was found in a yellow sack near the Khajuri Khas drain here on November 21.

During investigation, footage from several CCTV cameras was examined, and a vehicle was identified by a phrase written in Hindi on its windscreen, police said.

The accused had dumped the body around 3 am, they said.

Dheeraj (22), a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Anita (22) (name changed), a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and Pradeep Sharma (27), a resident of Dayalpur here, have been arrested, police said.

The car was spotted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and its driver Sharma was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

On information given by Sharma, his relative Dheeraj and Anita were arrested, the officer said.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was learnt that Dheeraj, who worked at Sharma's confectionery unit, met Anita in 2017.

They entered into a relationship following which Anita's husband left her.

She and her two children then started staying with Dheeraj.

They were not able to cope up with their daily expenses and those of the children, especially the younger child.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj had beaten up the boy and he fell unconscious.

He was then strangled to death, police said, adding that the incident took place in a rented accommodation in Dayalpur.

Dheeraj called Sharma to help him dispose of the body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Crimes Delhi Police
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp