Woman among three people arrested for killing her 5-year-old boy in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman and her paramour were among three people arrested for killing her five-year-old boy as they could not bear the child's expenses, police said on Saturday.

The child's body was found in a yellow sack near the Khajuri Khas drain here on November 21.

During investigation, footage from several CCTV cameras was examined, and a vehicle was identified by a phrase written in Hindi on its windscreen, police said.

The accused had dumped the body around 3 am, they said.

Dheeraj (22), a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Anita (22) (name changed), a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and Pradeep Sharma (27), a resident of Dayalpur here, have been arrested, police said.

The car was spotted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and its driver Sharma was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

On information given by Sharma, his relative Dheeraj and Anita were arrested, the officer said.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was learnt that Dheeraj, who worked at Sharma's confectionery unit, met Anita in 2017.

They entered into a relationship following which Anita's husband left her.

She and her two children then started staying with Dheeraj.

They were not able to cope up with their daily expenses and those of the children, especially the younger child.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj had beaten up the boy and he fell unconscious.

He was then strangled to death, police said, adding that the incident took place in a rented accommodation in Dayalpur.

Dheeraj called Sharma to help him dispose of the body.