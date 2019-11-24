Home Cities Delhi

JNU admin constitutes committee for finding solution to hostel issues

The students went on a protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.

Published: 24th November 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:10 AM

JNU students and All india students association shouting slogans during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi on Saturday.

JNU students and All india students association shouting slogans during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: While the panel formed by the Union human resource ministry is yet to file its report on the ongoing tussle between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and administration over the prickly hostel fee hike issue, the institute on Sunday announced a seven-member panel to find a breakthrough at the earliest.

According to a circular issued by JNU registrar, the ‘high-level’ committee has to get suggestions from student representatives to find solutions to the impasse over a proposed hostel fee hike, among other issues. The committee has given time till Sunday evening to the students to send their suggestions.
A three-member high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry on November 18 to restore normal functioning of the varsity has concluded its discussions with various stakeholders and is likely to submit its report soon.

The move was criticised by the varsity’s students’ union, which said the “so-called committee” of the JNU administration has been formed even before the high-powered committee appointed by the HRD ministry is send its recommendations.

“We can’t be more ashamed with this administration. While even government-appointed committees are wise enough to acknowledge the legitimacy of our students' union, JNUSU, the administration didn’t bother to send us any communication on the formation of this new panel,” a JNUSU member said.

The students have been on strike for nearly four weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for a fee hike, a new dress code and curfew timings.

