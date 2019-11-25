Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs

The accused have been identified as Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit, all in their early twenties.

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday said a terror strike was averted in the national capital after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused -- Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit -- all in their early twenties were arrested after a joint operation with the Assam Police.

They were taken into custody on Sunday.

The three were inspired by the ISIS module and were planning a terror strike on Monday at a local carnival in Goalpara district of Assam, Kushwah said.

They were also planning to conduct terror strikes in heavy footfall areas of Delhi, the officer added.

They were classmates and had also radicalised some people in Delhi, the DCP said, adding that one kilogram of explosive material, a sword and a knife were recovered from their possession.

