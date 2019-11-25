First turban bank opens at Delhi's Bangla Sahib gurudwara

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has set up the first turban bank in the national capital in a bid to motivate Sikh youths to take pride in the turban.

The turban not only represents the Sikh faith but is also at the core of the Sikh identity. As many as 500 youths have already received their turbans from the bank and a 1,000 more have donated theirs to it. More such banks are planned in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC, said on Sunday that the turban bank, the first of its kind in the country, opened at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on November 2.

He said Sikh youths, who cannot afford turbans, can get theirs from the bank at a nominal rate of R50.

“The turbans have been priced at a nominal R50 each in a bid to encourage youths to wear them as a symbol of Sikh identity and pride. There should be a sense of belonging when it comes to turbans,” the DSGMC president said.

The committee has also planned to set up turban banks at all ten historic Sikh shrines under its control. It will also motivate all Sikh institutions, such as Singh Sabhas, which run local gurdwaras, to undertake similar initiatives.