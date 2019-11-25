Home Cities Delhi

Japanese man held at Delhi airport for entering terminal on fake ticket

Takeaki told the Central Industrial Security Force personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife who was travelling to Tokyo.

Published: 25th November 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

CISF and other security forces deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi after suspicious bag was found

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Japanese national has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Monday.

The passenger, identified as Takeaki, was apprehended on Sunday evening by CISF personnel as he attempted to leave the airport's Terminal-3 (T3) building, the official said.

The man, holding a passport of Japan, was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.

He told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife who was travelling to Tokyo, the official said.

The Japanese man was handed over to police which has booked him for criminal trespass, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japanese man IGI Airprot Delhi International airport fake ticket
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Activist Bindu Ammini arguing with AHP national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath and BJP leader CG Rajagopal at Kochi Police Commissioner office on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on way to Sabarimala with Trupti Desai
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp