Lifestyle club serves up a slice of art

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

An eco-system driven by an influx of ideas that continuously challenges belief systems can only be made possible through art’s liberating outreach.

Through conceptually sound and purposefully loud creative representations, AQ: Artery X The Quorum has instituted a place for this actualisation.

The tangible demonstration of this has been done through an art-driven initiative born out of a collaboration between The Quorum, a members-only lifestyle destination in Gurgaon, and Artery India, an Indian art market intelligence and sales advisory firm.

Art aids meaningful conversation and that intern brings like-minded people together. Using this simple premise, a body of works have been curated that is cross-generational and stylistically divergent.

“AQ offers 50 works by artists including Pre-Modernists, Modernist masters and Contemporaries, each aided with a factsheet that displays a clear insight into the artist’s career, and specifically on the asset,” says Arvind Vijaymohan, CEO, Artery India.

A schedule that incorporates masterclasses and knowledge sessions to corroborate the purpose of the initiative has been put in place.

An example of this is the recently concluded session with art conservator and author Rupika Chawla, who undertook a session on Raja Ravi Varma’s life and works.

Adding to this, Vijaymohan gave the visitors a financial market overview of the artist’s performance for educating them for investment purposes. Sessions such as these will be a regular feature.

The artworks one sees at the club is a permanent feature. You have FN Souza, SH Raza, MF Husain, Krishen Khanna, Manu Parekh, Jamini Roy, Nandlal Bose, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Paresh Maity and others adorning the walls.

“The task of being able to present artists from different genres and generations, each channelling an independent concern, usually varied and removed from all others, was challenging for us but will be meaningful for our audience,” says Vivek Narain, Founder and CEO, The Quorum.

In a move to promote artistic inclusivity, the doors of this club have been opened to non-members by appointment with the intention to sensitise people about the concerns of the world and form a substratum of information to get us thinking.