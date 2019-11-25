Home Cities Delhi

Lifestyle club serves up a slice of art

Through conceptually sound and purposefully loud creative representations, AQ: Artery X The Quorum has instituted a place for this actualisation.

Published: 25th November 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A collaborative venture to encourage art discourses and discussions

A collaborative venture to encourage art discourses and discussions

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

 An eco-system driven by an influx of ideas that continuously challenges belief systems can only be made possible through art’s liberating outreach.

Through conceptually sound and purposefully loud creative representations, AQ: Artery X The Quorum has instituted a place for this actualisation.

The tangible demonstration of this has been done through an art-driven initiative born out of a collaboration between The Quorum, a members-only lifestyle destination in Gurgaon, and Artery India, an Indian art market intelligence and sales advisory firm. 

Art aids meaningful conversation and that intern brings like-minded people together. Using this simple premise, a body of works have been curated that is cross-generational and stylistically divergent.

“AQ offers 50 works by artists including Pre-Modernists, Modernist masters and Contemporaries, each aided with a factsheet that displays a clear insight into the artist’s career, and specifically on the asset,” says Arvind Vijaymohan, CEO, Artery India. 

A schedule that incorporates masterclasses and knowledge sessions to corroborate the purpose of the initiative has been put in place.

An example of this is the recently concluded session with art conservator and author Rupika Chawla, who undertook a session on Raja Ravi Varma’s life and works.

Adding to this, Vijaymohan gave the visitors a financial market overview of the artist’s performance for educating them for investment purposes. Sessions such as these will be a regular feature. 

The artworks one sees at the club is a permanent feature. You have FN Souza, SH Raza, MF Husain, Krishen Khanna, Manu Parekh, Jamini Roy, Nandlal Bose, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Paresh Maity and others adorning the walls.

“The task of being able to present artists from different genres and generations, each channelling an independent concern, usually varied and removed from all others, was challenging for us but will be meaningful for our audience,” says Vivek Narain, Founder and CEO, The Quorum. 

In a move to promote artistic inclusivity, the doors of this club have been opened to non-members by appointment with the intention to sensitise people about the concerns of the world and form a substratum of information to get us thinking. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian art modern art art exhibitions in Delhi
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp