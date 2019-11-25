‘Modi government soft on fraudsters who looted banks and fled': Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its attack on the Centre over the ‘scary unemployment scenario’ in the country, the Delhi Congress on Sunday held three major rallies in the Northeast and East Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

The protest was part of the party’s ‘Halla Bol Rally’, which is aimed at highlighting the Centre’s alleged misgovernance to the people.

Addressing the rallies on the day, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra laid the blame for ‘rising unemployment’, ‘economic slump’ and ‘agrarian distress’ on the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking at the rallies — at the Babarpur Bus Terminal in the Babarpur district, the Gokulpuri Chowk in the Karawal Nagar district and the Bhogal Central Road in the Patparganj district — blamed the current economic situation on demonetisation or withdrawal of high-value currency notes and high GST rates.

The rallies were also attended by party district presidents Kailash Jain, AR Joshi and Dinesh Kumar.

Among the other Delhi Congress heavyweights who attended the rallies were former city chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, former MP Parvez Hashmi and former MLAs Mateen Ahmed and Hassan Ahmed, among others.

Chopra said instead of holding those responsible for financial fraud in the country, the Modi government was protecting those who looted banks and fled abroad.

Lovely said the PM’s slogan, ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ (will neither take bribe nor let others take it) has been reduced to a joke and a hollow promise.