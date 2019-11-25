One show, myriad themes

By Express News Service

In a world of planning and curations, more often than ever, we needed this reminder in our art to be surrounded by a simple uncharted world of innocent explorations,” says Shaji Punchathu, Director, Gallery 1000 A, while explaining the concept of Notions of Neverland.

According to him in this show, one may repeatedly come across many variations and forms of childlike imagination.

Looking at the exhibits, one may “reflect and ponder over the question of who we are and where we are,” he says, adding, “Let me remind you, this show is not about an intellectual or aesthetic exuberation, but only an experience of one’s life next door.”

The exhibition brings forward artworks by 15 contemporary artists from India including Farhad Hussain, Josh PS, Krishna Murari and Mukesh Sharma among others.

Prutul Dash, who is participating in this group show, offers a sharp critique on modernity. According to Dash, “My painting is in continuation with my general engagement with environment, urbanisation, class conflicts, migration of labourers, ecology, and degradation of values.”

Artist Krishna Murari talks about his showcased artwork titled 56 Inches Chest that addresses the problems with our ecosystem.

“I realised that cruelty of humans and a certain masculine behaviour towards animal change entire the entire ecosystem and the artwork addresses this.” The artists have skillfully presented their interpretation of the world which surrounds them. The free flow of ideas is the main strength of the newly-launched show.

Till: December 16 On: Gallery 1000A