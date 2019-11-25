‘Will ensure all illegal colonies are registered’: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday flayed the Opposition, accusing them of making false promises on regularising unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

“In 2008, (late former CM) Sheila Dikshit promised regularisation of unauthorised colonies two months before the (Assembly) elections. She even issued provisional certificates for the same. However, the promise remained unfulfilled. Now, the BJP wants to regularise colonies but don’t want to grant registries to the settlers. I promise I will do everything in my power to grant registries to the colony residents,” Kejriwal said, on the sidelines of overseeing the laying of sewer lines in 33 colonies of Sant Nagar, Burari.

The CM said he has worked very hard to amend ‘unnecessary regulations’ for the development of unauthorised colonies.

“Through the Lieutenant Governor, they (BJP) put obstacles on our way in a bid to stop us from working for people’s welfare. I have worked very hard to push files of many stalled projects in the city,” Kejriwal added.

Accusing his political rivals for doing nothing for the people of unauthorised colonies all these years, the CM questioned why the Centre cleared the proposal seeking ownership status for residents in unauthorised colonies just months ahead of the polls.