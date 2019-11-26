Air quality in 'poor' zone in Delhi on Tuesday

Home Cities Delhi

The city's air quality index was 254 at 9.42 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category zone for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The air quality index was 254 in Faridabad, 266 in Ghaziabad, 243 in Noida, 266 in Greater Noida and 193 in Gurgaon.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city read 252 at 4 pm on Monday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Delhiites woke up to a cold Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rains and thundershower with a strong surface wind during the day.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius and 13.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

