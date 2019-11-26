Bill on ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies introduced in Lok Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A bill to recognise the property rights of residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The bill, which also provides some relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi from registration charges and stamp duty, is expected to benefit about 40 lakh people.

The properties in these colonies are at present not being registered by registration authorities.

The bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents.

The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet last week. The government's decision came months before assembly polls in the national capital.