Centre nod to Delhi's free-hold plan for traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In good news for commercial unitholders in the national capital, the central government has approved the proposal of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allow owners of shops and other commercial units a free-hold in big commercial establishments.

The proposal was approved under the Centre’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ policy.

According to BJP leader Vijender Gupta, all units on DDA’s commercial plots, where builders have not been cooperating with the shopkeepers or unit holders, would be covered under this policy.

“Shopkeepers would now be able to get apartment deeds from the DDA and would be recognized as lesse. They will also get freehold of their units from DDA without much hassle. All this time, they used to be at the mercy of builders or developers for a freehold of their units,” the senior BJP leader said.