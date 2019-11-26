Delhi 2019 assembly elections: BJP forms 19 panels in campaign push

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking an inclusive campaign for the Assembly elections in a bid to reach out to all sections of the society, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed 19 committees after due consideration of the city’s demographic profile and socio-economic factors.

The Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

Top office bearers of the party’s Delhi unit and all seven MPs from the capital have been assigned a category and a target to be met within a month.

Senior Delhi leaders said ‘allocation’ of work has been done by the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. He held consultations with the party’s Delhi leadership twice.

“Directions are to be issued to the last man of all sections over the next month. In the very first preparatory meeting for the assembly polls, held earlier this month, Santohsji had asked for 9 committees to be set up. Leaders have been assigned groups to work on. He also asked them to submit their suggestions on how to flesh out the campaign strategy. Some have already submitted their blueprints. He is keeping close track of the developments,” a Delhi BJP functionary said.

In the next couple of days, Santosh will hold another meeting with city leaders to take stock.

According to BJP insiders, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will oversee the ‘contact’ programme for youths and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi will raise women’s issues.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan, who represents Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, will lead an outreach programme targeting intellectuals such as lawyers, doctors and authors. Singer-turned-MP will head the committee.

Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel has been asked to reach out to traders, who represent the party’s core vote bank.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal has been given the charge of the committee pertaining to unauthorised colonies to ensure that residents have clarity that it was the central government, which decided to grant ownership rights to residents of such colonies.