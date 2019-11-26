Delhi doctors remove heaviest kidney in India, weighing more than two newborns

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital removed a kidney weighing 7.4 kilo, which is the heaviest in India and third in the world, claimed the authorities.

The 56-year-old patient was suffering from a genetic disorder called autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and according to doctors, the kidney weighed more than two human newborn babies combined.

The two-hour bloodless surgery was conducted by Dr Sachin Kathuria, Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Juhil Nanavati.

“A normal kidney weighs 120-150 grams. This kidney was found weighing 7.4 kg and measuring 32 x 21.8 cm. Polycystic kidney disease is a genetic condition in which fluid-filled cysts develop, causing kidneys to swell and lead to renal failure. The patient started experiencing intolerable pain along with fever and difficulty in breathing,” said Dr Kathuria.

Further investigation was done on the patient and it was found that he had internal bleeding and infection within the cysts of his left kidney. The doctors therefore decided to take up surgery.

“Because he did not respond to intravenous antibiotics, the sheer mass was big enough to offer him such a procedure. Although the pre-operative scans showed a huge kidney, we did not expect that it would be the heaviest. It had occupied almost the entire abdomen,” Dr Kathuria stated.

The patient has recovered well and has been discharged. He is presently on dialysis and awaiting renal transplant.