Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Motorists in the city had a harrowing time on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways staged a protest at Mandi House, leading to massive traffic snarls in and around central Delhi.

The protesters, who reached the national capital from different states on early Tuesday morning, are staging a sit-in at the Bhagwan Das Road which is closed for traffic, a senior police officer said.

Sikandra road as well as Bhagwan Das Road was closed due to the demonstration.

Many commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations.

On October 23, around 200 differently-abled people staged a protest at Mandi House, demanding a meeting with the railway officials.