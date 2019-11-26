Here are a list of allergy-causing foods and some healthy substitutes 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

He was choking, coughing, vomiting, and had rashes all over his body. Despite medical attention being administered to him, he appeared to be in a lot of pain.

His father, an Army officer, informed the doctors on duty that his 20-something son was allergic to fish, but had consumed it by mistake at a party.

This incident at the emergency ward of R&R Hospital in Delhi Cantonment was shared by one of the senior doctors, who adds they keep getting such cases at regular intervals.

An allergy is caused by an abnormal response triggered by the immune system to any foreign substance that might not be harmful for the body but can cause problems. Pollens of certain flowers, dust and pets are common allergens.

But few know about food allergens, and serious ones at that.

“We have increasingly been getting cases of food intolerance and allergies. But the problem is the immunology here is really complex. The good thing is a lot of cutting edge research is going on,” says Dr Shanti Swaroop Dhar, Principal Consultant, gastroenterology at Max Multi-Speciality centre, Panchsheel Park.

Dr Dhar explains that while intolerance gives milder symptoms, sometimes it can cause serious health issues in the long term.

Like celiac (severe wheat intolerance) can cause stunted growth in children, anemia, ulcers in the intestine and even lymphoma while mild ones like lactose intolerance can cause bloated stomach, flatulence and nausea.

“Two ways in which allergies can be detected are skin prick test and preparing a comprehensive allergy profile,” he says, adding that since no exclusive standardised tests are available it is best that you avoid any food that gives you even minor discomfort.

Listed here are five most common food items that cause allergies:

Cow’s Milk

This one is mostly found among children when they are exposed to protein in the milk even before turning six months old. About 1/5th of kids who are allergic to cow’s milk, remain so even when they grow up. Symptoms include rashes, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps and bloating.

Substitutes: Rice/ soy/ almond/ coconut milk.

Eggs

While some are allergic to raw eggs, others can get it even from consuming cooked eggs. Around 70 per cent children with an egg allergy, claim studies, are also allergic to biscuits and cakes that have eggs as an ingredient. Symptoms include skin reactions like rashes, itches, vomiting, respiratory illness and digestive stress.

Substitutes: Yogurt or plant alternatives if using these for baking. For protein intake, one can opt for meat, pulses or milk.

Fish

Mostly triggered by fish proteins and caused mainly in adults, fish allergens do not get destroyed even on cooking. Some people are allergic to cooked fish, not raw.

Symptoms include digestive issues like vomiting, diarrhea, swelling of nose, mouth and throat.

Susbtitutes: Protein intake from dairy, meat, poultry, black beans and pulses.

Wheat

An allergy due to wheat can be caused due to any one of the over hundred proteins present in wheat. At times, it can result in death.

If you suffer from wheat allergy, avoid it altogether. Symptoms include indigestion, nausea, headache, burping, stomach ache, muscle pains and ulcers.

Substitutes: Amaranth, rice, maize and millets.

Corn

An allergy from corn takes place when the immune system of a person becomes over-sensitive due to foods containing corn-based ingredients or exposure to corn pollen.

Baking powder, cellulose, citric acid, malt, semolina, caramel, vanilla extract and dextrose contain corn which can be consumed unknowingly. Symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, sneezing, runny nose and asthma.

Substitutes: Rice bran oil, soybean oil, grapeseed oil, arrowroot starch, tapioca starch and potato starch.