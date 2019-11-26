Online licensing for household industries: You won't have to go to North MCD anymore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday opened the online licensing module developed for household industrial units employing up to 9 workers and having 11 KW meters.

Under the newly framed online licence module, residents running household industrial units would no longer have to go to the MCD office for submitting licence applications.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that around 112 household industries are eligible to acquire licences under this module. The portal was opened for the public by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and the party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari.

He said all three civic bodies, which are currently run by the BJP, are trying to push all pending and proposed projects, including the issuance of licence through the online module.

“Earlier, residents had to go through a tedious procedure for getting the job done. Now, with the process of issuing licence going online, things will be a lot more simple and transparent. With the passage of time, the demand for household industries has gone up by leaps and bounds. Keeping this in mind, we have expanded the scope of such industries by covering those employing 9 labourers and having 11-kilowatt meters,” Tiwari said.

The MP said if the Delhi government releases funds to the MCDs on time, development work could be carried out much faster.

“Even in the absence of funds, the North MCD is doing its job fairly well. It deserves to be commended,” Tiwari said.

The move to take the licensing process online is also aimed at curbing corruption in the MCDs.