Restoration of Fatehpuri Masjid to begin by December

Having remained in a neglected state for decades, one of the oldest Mughal era-mosques in the city — Fatehpuri Masjid in Shahjahanabad — has finally grabbed the attention of the authorities.

Delhi Waqf Board board chairman Amanatullah Khan during his inspection of the Fatehpuri Masjid

By Parvez Sultan
NEW DELHI: Having remained in a neglected state for decades, one of the oldest Mughal era-mosques in the city — Fatehpuri Masjid in Shahjahanabad — has finally grabbed the attention of the authorities. The Delhi Waqf Board, the custodian of about 370-year-old structure, on Monday assured to initiate its restoration by end of next month.

The assurance was given by board’s chairman Amanatullah Khan after the inspection of the historical mosque, older than famous Jama Masjid built by fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Khan visited the mosque to attend a felicitation function at a Madrasa, associated with it. 

Khan said the board would bear the entire cost of the restoration and beautification of the religious building. 

"A team of engineers will inspect the site to assess the damage and prepare an estimate. Soon, the tender will be issued and after completing the required formalities, the work will start by end of December," said Khan. 

The mosque built in 1645-50 was commissioned by Fatehpuri Begum, one of Shah Jahan’s wives. Built with red sandstone, the main prayer hall, containing seven arched openings, is surmounted by a single dome and flanked by two towering minarets. 

Responding to the development, Mufti Mohammad Mukarram Ahmad, Shahi Imam of the mosque, said that he was hoping for the best as the mosque was in urgent need of repairs for years.

“We have been writing to the authorities including Waqf Board, which is the custodian of the mosque, for long but nothing happened. Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also informed about its crumbling condition. Though several high profile dignitaries including presidents, vice presidents, and minister keep visiting the mosque on occasions, they didn’t help,” said Ahmad.

According to him, the main dome, minarets, small domes, and front façade of the masjid are worst affected.

“Lime mortar has loosened its grip consequently large red stone slabs are in a  fragile state. As the authority has started redevelopment and beautification of Chandni Chowk, we want that conservation and necessary repair should also be carried out at Fatehpuri to attract more tourists and restore its glory,” said Ahmed.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began restoration in 2012 but it was abandoned midway.  

