Skill, sports university Bills on upcoming Delhi Assembly session's agenda

Looking at the rising rate of unemployment in the national capital and other parts of the country, the CM had claimed that a job will be ensured to every student who graduates from said university.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Bills — Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill and Delhi Sports University Bill —will be tabled for discussion in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly session on December 2 and December 3.

The proposals for both have been passed by the Cabinet and approved by the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in October announced that a Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship (DSE) university will be opened in the national capital in order to instil skills required for employment of youth in future.

Looking at the rising rate of unemployment in the national capital and other parts of the country, the chief minister had claimed that a job will be ensured to every student who graduates from the said university.

According to the government, all ITI, polytechnic institutes and skill centres will be merged into this university.

There will be a collaboration with foreign countries and universities with industry associations and companies.

If any company agrees to provide jobs to the students, then training will be provided to students based on the requirements of the company by this university. 

The most important feature of this university shall be flexibility because the market requirements always keep changing, the CM had said.

