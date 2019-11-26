Sudha Murty to deliver upcoming Penguin lecture in Delhi

By Express News Service

Award-winning writer Sudha Murty will deliver The Penguin Annual lecture in the capital city next month.

Her topic, Storytelling and Social Change: How Literature Influences Who We Are and What We Do, fittingly also describes her participation in social work.

The topic will further showcase the deep-rooted connection between literary arts and philanthropy. So her talk will delve into her both aspects of her writing and philanthropic work.

The audience would also further experience a dialogue on how literature holds power to bring social revolution over a period of time.

According to Murty, “Writing is a medium of my expression and experience. I have been blessed that my personal experiences have touched the hearts of readers. In my life’s journey of literature and social work, I have unexpectedly found that reading has sparked an interest in some men, women and even children. To me, that is the real success of my work.”

Penguin has published over 30 titles by the author. The Daughter from a Wishing Tree: Unusual Tales about Women in Mythology being the latest.

This is the fourth book in her popular mythology series comprising The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna, The Man From The Egg: Unusual Tales About The Trinity, and The Serpent’s Revenge: Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata.

The author is the recipient of the RK Narayan Award for Literature (2006), the Padma Shri (2006), and the Attimabbe Award from the Government of Karnataka for excellence in Kannada literature (2011).

As chairperson for Infosys Foundation, a public charitable trust founded in 1996, Murty has focused on healthcare, education, public hygiene, empowerment of women and much more. On: December 11 At: The Imperial, New Delhi