Three IS suspects nabbed in joint operation in Delhi; explosives recovered from trio

Delhi Police on Monday said that a major strike was foiled after the arrest of three suspected Islamic State men.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:48 AM

The suspected Islamic State activists; (below) the IEDs seized from them. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI: Delhi Police on Monday said that a major strike was foiled after the arrest of three suspected Islamic State men.

The three, who are believed to have been inspired by an IS module in Assam’s Goalpara, were arrested during a joint operation with Assam Police. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered from the trio.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, PS Kushwah, the three were planning to trigger an IED blast at a local fair in Goalpara and mount a similar attack in Delhi later.

“They belong to an IS module and were planning to trigger an IED blast in Goalpara. They also had a plan to replicate the attack in Delhi,” he said.

The Assam Police, however, said if trio had criminal antecedents or was involved in suspicious activities, they would have been watched and subjected to interrogation.

The three arrested youths were identified as Ranjeet Islam (24), Mukadir Islam (22), and Luit Zameel Zaman (24).

They were arrested on Saturday from Goalpara, their native place.

However, the Assam Police’s reluctance to attach too much importance to the arrests could be because of a lack of knowledge about the trio, which prompted the joint operation with their Delhi counterparts, a source said.

“We recovered a timer device, explosives and other materials from them. We suspect they were planning to trigger a blast during the Raas Mela in Goalpara. We are interrogating them,” Goalpara Additional Superintendent of Police Amitabh Basumatary said.

The three persons were produced before a court which remanded them in 12 days’ custody of the Assam Police. While one of them is a manager at a fish dealer’s shop, another helps people to get Aadhar cards and gets paid for the job.

The third is a cab driver. There could be a possibility that they masqueraded themselves so as to avoid the glare of the police and intelligence officials.

“A group of radical youths was identified by the Delhi Police and its movements were closely tracked. The group consisted of 3-4 persons inspired by IS. They were self-radicalised and were conspiring to execute a terror attack in order to disturb peace. They appeared to be inspired by the Bangladesh module of ISIS and were also planning to carry out lone-wolf attacks as well,” Kushwah said.

