AAP proved that a corruption-free government can be run: Arvind Kejriwal

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers from all over the national capital along with the state cabinet and senior AAP leaders on Tuesday flocked together to celebrate the party’s seventh foundation day.



Celebrating the party’s five years in power, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that AAP’s entry into politics has “transformed” the politics of Delhi. Addressing the part cadre at the AAP headquarters, the chief minister launched the ‘Kejriwal Phir Se’ campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We did it. The development of Delhi is at top speed, ‘Kejriwal Phir Se’ means that all those facilities that our government has put in place will continue for the next five years. Our government has honestly spent every penny of public exchequer on the people of Delhi. Now the time has come that we all work together for the coming elections” said Kejriwal.

Party workers during the event at AAP headquarters at Rouse Avenue on Tuesday | (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also addressed the workers asked them not to be “over-confident” and not let the guard down while campaigning asking the workers to give their best and make AAP the winner in the upcoming assembly elections.



Delhi election in-charge MP Sanjay Singh and labour minister Gopal Rai told party workers to focus on the schools and hospitals as well as discuss with each household the schemes launched by the government including the free bus service for women, Tirth Yatra Yojana, Mohalla clinics, free water and electricity.



“AAP is a ray of hope in these times. We are not a jumla party but a party that does work,” Singh said.

Kejriwal also launched a mobile number — 9509997997 — on which people can leave missed calls to associate themselves with AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.



Launching the mobile number, the CM said, “Through this, the people are saying they can connect with the party and opt to volunteer for us. Voting for AAP does not mean you are voting just for Kejriwal, you are voting for 24-hour electricity, for good condition of government schools and for free bus rides for women”.

“No party in the last 70 years has done what our government has done — better healthcare, zero corruption, 24/7 electricity, CCTV cameras, marshals in buses. It is an election of each and every parent whose children studied in government school, for every woman who availed the facility of free travel and of those who wanted to change politics of this country” he added.