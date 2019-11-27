Delhi BJP launches helpline to register water quality complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged city residents to register their complaints pertaining to contaminated water supply in their locality on helpline number launched by it.



Speaking at the launch, state BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that his party would send the complaints to the Supreme Court and the central government and put pressure on the AAP government to resolve the crisis.

People can send their audio-video messages or picture to the helpline number through WhatsApp, Tiwari said.



“This would help expose the claim of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The helpline number is 8980189801 and it can also be used for sending WhatsApp messages. There should be no politics on the issue of water in the city but we have to take every step to save the lives of the people from poisonous water and ensure clean drinking water supply,” Tiwari said.



The complainants can also send their feedback to en email — dillikapanizehrila@gmail.com.

On the occasion, the party also showed short interviews of people of the colonies, where the AAP government claimed to have carried out restoration of sewer lines and water supply.



Tiwari said that the interviews were conducted by the party volunteers and about 150 respondents were spoken with.

“The claims made by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding replacing the pipelines have been exposed. If Kejriwal wants to help then he should issue a list of 32 officers of Delhi Jal Board along with the team of 32 officers of BIS and get the samples tested wherever he wants. The reality will come out and the lies will be exposed,” he said.



The BJP further criticised the chief minister for not “accepting” a demand of a joint inspection by a team of officers to test the water samples.