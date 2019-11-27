Boost to Delhi public transport: 100 new buses to be added to fleet by November-end

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to receive 100 low-floor CNG cluster buses by the end of this month.



“As the new fleet of buses will be imported from different manufacturers, they will be inspected at the city border. If any issues arise, the manufacturing units will be contacted.



The fleet of these buses will then be put together for segregation and inauguration,” sources from the transport department told this newspaper.

The 100 buses which are ready for inauguration are from the Ashok Leyland and TATA Motors manufacturing units from Alwar, Rajasthan and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.



The new fleet includes hydraulic lifts for differently-abled passengers, GPS for tracking the bus, panic buttons, rear surveillance cameras with the control room to improve women’s safety.

A total of 229 buses have been inaugurated out of the total of 1,000 buses which are expected to reach the city by January, 2020.



The government had shared a scheduled of arrival of these buses, according to which 465 were supposed to arrive by November.



The arrival of buses is being closely monitored with the manufacturing units, sources added. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot along with senior department officials had personally visited two manufacturing units in September.