Centre stopped supply of onion at controlled price to Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Onion price in the national capital has again increased from Rs 40-50 per kg to nearly Rs 90 a kg over the past few days.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid rise in onion prices in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre on Wednesday of stopping the supply of the kitchen staple at controlled price to the Delhi government.

It is sad that the Central government has stopped the supply of onions to the city for the last two-three days, the chief minister told reporters.

He said that after getting onions from the Centre, the Delhi government sells it at various places in the city.

"We will write to the central government to continue the supply of onion (to the Delhi government)," Kejriwal said.

Onion price in the national capital has again increased from Rs 40-50 per kg to nearly Rs 90 a kg over the past few days.

