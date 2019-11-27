Delhi Assembly polls: Congress to seek voters’ suggestions to draft party manifesto

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI:  The state Congress has started a massive exercise to seek views from city residents on their expectations for the future government and convert their feedback into its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra has entrusted the responsibility for collecting responses to a group of five senior party leaders comprising former minister Kiran Walia and former union minister Krishan Tirath. 

“The aim is to prepare a comprehensive document, which should aptly summarise the need of the city and its people. The party will suggest solutions to two big issues — clean water and pollution,” said a senior Delhi Congress leader.

According to him, the party, as part of the outreach exercise, will meet people of all sections of the society ranging from students, traders, government officials to daily wagers and housewives.

“Instead of deciding ourselves what people of the city must be expecting from the government, we should go out and interact with individuals to understand their issues. The process should be democratic because the government works for them. Therefore, the people should be able to convey their demands,” he said. 

Walia confirmed the development and said the process to gather views of people and their demands from all sections and groups had begun. 

“We are meeting students, traders, government employees, businessmen, and everybody. Through the exercise, we will come to know about their expectations. Then we will tell them through our manifesto how we will address their issues,” said the former minister. 

Another Congress functionary said the state leadership has started to look for young faces to be engaged in organisational setup and will also give priority to them in ticket distribution for the polls.

“Subhashji had stated this soon after taking charge of the party’s local unit. The party candidates are going to a mix of young and experienced leaders. The party is contemplating giving tickets to at least 30 young leaders in Delhi elections,” he said.

