Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government hospitals fail to increase bed count in intensive care units

Of these, about 55 beds are in very poor condition, which need to be repaired or replaced. At present, the procurement process of ICU beds is still ongoing.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

The issue came to light after Advocate Ashok Aggarwal submitted a complaint against the poor status of state hospitals, lack of ICU beds and non-functional ventilators.

The issue came to light after Advocate Ashok Aggarwal submitted a complaint against the poor status of state hospitals, lack of ICU beds and non-functional ventilators.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ten months after the Delhi High Court asked the state government-run hospitals to increase Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) beds, a majority of them have failed to adhere to the direction, revealed a status report filed by the state Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Currently, the state government runs 33 hospitals in the city.

The matter was brought into the court’s notice by advocate Ashok Aggarwal who submitted a complaint against the poor status of state hospitals, lack of ICU beds and non-functional ventilators.

“It has been found that only about 400 beds are available in the hospitals, currently.

Of these, about 55 beds are in very poor condition, which need to be repaired or replaced. At present, the procurement process of ICU beds is still ongoing. According to available information, 38 per cent beds are available in ICUs in private hospitals,” said Aggarwal.

Earlier this year in February, the HC had said that it was “alarming” that not even 10% of the over 10,000 beds in all the hospitals were in the intensive care unit sections, adding that there was a need to remedy the shortcoming. According to the list placed before the bench by Aggarwal, the 33 hospitals in the city have 10,059 beds, of which 348 — 3.4 per cent — are in ICUs.

So far, only 15 hospitals have appraised the high court about their situation on ICU bed counts to the court while rest hospitals are yet to provide any clarification on High Court’s notice. “As per the 10 per cent standard, they should have about 1,000 ICU beds,” Aggarwal stated.

March 29

Delhi HC directed steps to update online bed/ventilator/ICU beds, within two months. At least 10% of the beds must have ventilator facilities 

August 3

Show-cause notice issued to state govt hospitals regarding online updation of strength of beds,ventilators and to operationalise all ventilators lying unused within 2 months.

September 4

Reminder issued to submit action taken report and plan to increase strength of ventilators, ICU Beds.

November 26

15 hospitals out of 39  submit report. Procurement of 63 new ventilators to be completed within a 6 months and repair work of 10 ventilators to be completed within 2-3 weeks

November 21

Letter issued to 12 hospitals seeking response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Delhi government hospitals
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp