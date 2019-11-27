Delhi government hospitals fail to increase bed count in intensive care units

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten months after the Delhi High Court asked the state government-run hospitals to increase Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) beds, a majority of them have failed to adhere to the direction, revealed a status report filed by the state Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Currently, the state government runs 33 hospitals in the city.



The matter was brought into the court’s notice by advocate Ashok Aggarwal who submitted a complaint against the poor status of state hospitals, lack of ICU beds and non-functional ventilators.

“It has been found that only about 400 beds are available in the hospitals, currently.

Of these, about 55 beds are in very poor condition, which need to be repaired or replaced. At present, the procurement process of ICU beds is still ongoing. According to available information, 38 per cent beds are available in ICUs in private hospitals,” said Aggarwal.

Earlier this year in February, the HC had said that it was “alarming” that not even 10% of the over 10,000 beds in all the hospitals were in the intensive care unit sections, adding that there was a need to remedy the shortcoming. According to the list placed before the bench by Aggarwal, the 33 hospitals in the city have 10,059 beds, of which 348 — 3.4 per cent — are in ICUs.

So far, only 15 hospitals have appraised the high court about their situation on ICU bed counts to the court while rest hospitals are yet to provide any clarification on High Court’s notice. “As per the 10 per cent standard, they should have about 1,000 ICU beds,” Aggarwal stated.

March 29



Delhi HC directed steps to update online bed/ventilator/ICU beds, within two months. At least 10% of the beds must have ventilator facilities



August 3



Show-cause notice issued to state govt hospitals regarding online updation of strength of beds,ventilators and to operationalise all ventilators lying unused within 2 months.



September 4



Reminder issued to submit action taken report and plan to increase strength of ventilators, ICU Beds.



November 26



15 hospitals out of 39 submit report. Procurement of 63 new ventilators to be completed within a 6 months and repair work of 10 ventilators to be completed within 2-3 weeks



November 21



Letter issued to 12 hospitals seeking response.