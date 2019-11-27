Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal gives approval to Rs eight lakh ex gratia for injured cops

 Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex gratia of nearly `8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court premises.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Delhi LG Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court premises.

Eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each, while 13 with “simple injuries” will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.

“Approval of the Lt. Governor is hereby conveyed for grant of ex-gratia payment to the tune of Rs 7,90,000 on account of payment to eight seriously injured police personnel @ Rs 50,000 per person and to thirteen police personnel with simple injuries @ Rs 30,000 per person as financial assistance for immediate medical needs...,” according to an order issued on November 25.

At least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the clash over a parking dispute at the Tis Hazari court on November 2. During the clash, 17 vehicles were vandalised. The Delhi High Court had ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash by a retired judge.

Later, Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh were also transferred. Four FIRs were lodged in connection with the incident under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder. A special investigation team of the Crime Branch is currently probing the four cases.
Following the clash, lawyers in the six district courts went on a strike.

Thousands of Delhi Police personnel also protested outside the Police Headquarters at Central Delhi’s ITO to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.

