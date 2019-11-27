Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University's Ramanujan College, Austrian institute ink deal to boost learning outcomes

The Memorandum of Understanding ensures the sharing of expertise in addition to exchange programmes, a statement from Ramanujan college said.          

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Ramanujan College has inked an agreement with the Management Centre Innsbruck (MCI), Austria to boost learning outcomes in the form of employability and research.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ensures the sharing of expertise in addition to exchange programmes, a statement from the college said.          

Both organisations will work together on the promotion of research, the organisation of workshops, conferences and training, seminars, the development of projects, and the dissemination of activities through publications, it said. 

As per the Student Exchange Agreement between MCI and Ramanujan College, it will involve undergraduate or graduate students who have completed at least three (for undergraduate students) or two (for graduate students) semesters of tertiary study at the home institution.

Both institutions will send up to two exchange students to each other every academic year. Each institution will waive tuition fees for students coming from the other institution under this agreement.

Students of Ramanujan College will get an opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at the MCI in Austria after completing their bachelor’s studies.

Delhi University Ramanujan College
